The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Fact Friday: Oct. 24

Issue 3, Week 5
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Laila Zedan, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
October 24, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Laila Zedan, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa

In this broadcast we cover:

  • Homecoming Dance
  • Homecoming Football Game
  • Volleyball fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer awareness
  • Upcoming Filipino American History Month events
  • Diwali celebration

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Xitlaly Martinez

Featuring Laila Zedan

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Videography by Tommy Ngo

Edited by Ann Peñalosa

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Video
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
Fact Friday: Oct. 17
Fact Friday: Oct. 17
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Sports Editor
I’m Xitlaly Martinez and I enjoy meeting people and learning about their stories. I’m working to become a better journalist that engages and informs my community.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Multimedia Editor
I’m a film-making student with a strong interest in narrative features and documentaries. I joined La Voz to gain hands-on experience in storytelling and journalism. My goal is to use visual storytelling to highlight meaningful issues and connect with audiences in impactful ways.
Laila Zedan
Laila Zedan, Staff Reporter
Hello! I’m Laila, and I am a first-year Psychology student. I have a deep passion for understanding human behavior and love to ask questions. I’m excited to explore journalism as a way to combine my natural curiosity and love for writing to help shed light on important issues happening not only in our community, but also around the world.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.