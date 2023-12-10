The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ named the new standard Spider-Man game

John Pham, Freelancer | December 10, 2023
Student+journalist%2C+John+Pham%2C+uses+the+games+photo+mode+for+a+screenshot+on+Thursday%2C+Dec.+7.
John Pham
Student journalist, John Pham, uses the game’s photo mode for a screenshot on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” made by Insomniac Studios and released on Oct. 20, isn’t just some regular video game. The game is a story that puts players in Spider-Man’s shoes. Tailored for players at all skill levels, Spider-Man 2 keeps the best aspects of the classic Spider-Man game and showcases it with next-gen consoles as well as amazing graphics and mechanics, which creates a nostalgic feeling for long-time fans.

Gameplay:
The gameplay is nearly fully customizable, allowing players to work within their skill level or challenge themselves.

Unlike most games, which usually have three preset difficulties: easy, medium, or hard, Spider-Man 2 uses five levels of difficulty, each with references to various Spider-Man comic book series. The easiest is “Friendly Neighbourhood,” meant for players who just want to enjoy the story. The next harder mod is “Friendly,” comparable to an easy mode, “Amazing” for medium, “Spectacular” for hard, and “Ultimate” for a player who has mastered the game.

The difficulty feature is also customizable, so players can choose how much damage they can take from enemies or how many health points enemies can have.

Story continues below advertisement

The game follows two separate main characters, Miles Morales and Peter Parker, meaning that players can switch between the two and use their different and respective abilities.

In earlier games, Peter Parker was only given the basic Spider-Man powers, including web-swinging, sticking to walls, super strength, and spider-sense that alerts Spider-People of nearby danger.

In this game, Parker has robot arms that give him new attacks and abilities while later on in the game, he is gifted with new powers and skill sets that are interchangeable in the skill menu and are more effective on certain enemies.

Miles Morales in his first stand-alone game, “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” was given electricity-based abilities that are represented with a yellow hue to the visible electricity produced by his body.

In this game, Morales is given new stronger blue electric-based abilities along with his old yellow abilities, which are more effective on certain enemies.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” allows players to either simply enjoy the story or learn about the skills and techniques of each Spider-Man, becoming a more effective “Ultimate” Spider-Man.

Traversal and Graphics:
As a Spider-Man-themed game, the game creator focuses a lot on traversal mechanics to make players feel like they are Spider-Man. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” does that by taking advantage of the new generation console hardware and making scene changes and loading times near instantaneous.

With most other Spider-Man games, the main traversal method, web swinging, was slow and took a lot of suspension of disbelief, and there are fast travel points that would take some time to finish loading.

Here, Insomniac Games took inspiration from their web-swinging mechanic from the 2004 “Spider-Man 2 game,” created by Treyarch, The Fizz Factor, Vicarious Visions, and Digital Eclipse, and applied it to “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” Unlike other games, the webs shot by Spider-Man connect to buildings instead of the sky, making it look like Spider-Man is actually swinging and not floating awkwardly in the air.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” adds two new traversal methods called “Web wings” and “Slingshot.”

The new “Slingshot” traversal method allows Spider-Man to attach two web lines to two poles on the sides, pull back like a slingshot, and shoot themselves across multiple city blocks at high speeds.

Using the built momentum from the “Slingshot” or just from web swinging, the player can use their new “Web Wings’ and even more speed and momentums in highlighted air tunnels to glide across the city without ever touching the ground.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” produces a nearly realistic city skyline, using ray-tracing lighting to enhance the skyline during sunset hours.

Aside from the look of the game, the frame rate is always smooth and has virtually no visual glitches.

Storytelling:
Marvel’s “Spider-Man 2” starts with a voice introduction and a recap of the two previous games, helping players who haven’t played or seen any previous Spider-Man content understand some parts of the story.
Some memes popped up about this fact all over social media, where many non-players have made fun of people who stayed home for 2-3 days to finish the game.

The game has plenty of elements that make a story great, such as serious moments, funny storylines, plot twists, and new takes, making this Spider-Man story an original one.

Unfortunately, along with its great storytelling, it takes 24-28 hours straight to complete the main and side stories all the way through, including all the trophies and achievements.

Overall, the game’s storytelling is one of many elements that add to its replayability.

Overall rating: 4/5
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Impulse (A&E)
The Dia de los Muertos offering altar, put together by students and faculty, is featured at the Euphrat Museum from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14.
Euphrat Dia de los Muertos installation highlights freedom without borders
The poster of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
The newest ‘Hunger Games’ movie will have you wanting more
The wallpaper of the Cultic game shows armed cult members attacking detectives.
Eldritch horror action game worth picking up for retro-shooter fans
A picture of The Marvels movie trailer.
‘The Marvels’: Why is it doing poorly at the box office?
De Anza faculty and new mascot, Roary, on the dance floor at the Homecoming dance on Nov. 17.
De Anza excites students with its first-ever Homecoming dance
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones
More in Reviews
Rachel Silveria attends the premiere of The Phantom at the Eileen Norris Theatre of the University of Southern California on Sept. 30.
Rachel Silveria co-directs “The Phantom” and discusses her film accomplishments
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
A laser-drawn image of a skull, taken on Oct. 22.
Planetarium celebrates Halloween with a “Spooktacular” note
A screenshot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse taken on Phams computer on Oct. 13.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Extraordinary box office success
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': Extraordinary box office success
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
More in Story Carousel
The front door of the Social Science and Humanities Village room where Soulful Therapy is hosted.
'Soulful Therapy' event creates calmness during chaotic finals week
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.
Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in
Shellye Carpenter informs students on how credit cards work during her presentation on Nov. 30.
Business and Finance village prepares students for financial independence
Journalism instructor Farideh Deda confers with student journalists Ashley Love Djunaedi, 19, communications major, and Lion Kim Park, 21, journalism major, to critique their newly published hardcopy newspaper at La Voz newsroom at L42 on Dec. 5.
After a print paper: La Voz's self-critiquing session reveals the behind-the-scenes of its second issue
An array of pottery at the Holiday Student Pottery Sale on Dec 5.
Hundreds sold at the ‘Holiday Student Pottery Sale’
Defense Jacob Heisner, 20, business major, controls the ball before attacking the defense on Nov. 18.
Men’s soccer is one step closer to the state title after a playoff win
About the Contributor
John Pham, Freelancer
My name is John Pham, and I have more of an interest in feature journalism and writing reviews about what students seem to be interested in or what sources they can use. I am hoping to take more photos this quarter and give people a taste of my point of view.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest