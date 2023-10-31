Planetarium celebrates Halloween with a “Spooktacular” note

In the spirit of Halloween, Fujitsu Planetarium held a “Spooktacular” laser show on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This visual experience cost a $12 admission fee, which seemed steep but was reasonable when the show reached its curtain call.

The show was a compilation of mini laser-drawn sessions that revolved around the theme of Halloween, with projections of skeletons and monsters while iconic Halloween songs like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” played.

The “Spooktacular” Halloween laser show started with a briefing, driving anticipation among the young families that filled up the planetarium.

As the lights dimmed, the lasers intricately danced, charging the planetarium’s dome-shaped display. The themed color palette of lasers helped set a spooky scene.

The shows themselves were independent, each with different rhythms and plots. Some of the mini-shows followed a plot, while others showcased the lasers’ dynamic movements.

Despite their variety, the laser director seamlessly stitched the shows together under the greater theme of Halloween, forming one big spectacle.

Sound was another big part of the laser show. Each show was married to a song, with lasers following the song’s melody and beat, providing engaging entertainment for the senses.

The hour-long laser show garnered the audience’s enthusiasm, with everyone chanting for an encore.

The duration of the show was fitting, as the audience felt that they got their money’s worth.

As the show came to a close, rounds of applause filled up the room, celebrating the laser director’s talents.

The experience is worth a visit, especially if you’d like to tap into your spooky spirit with family and friends.

Besides Halloween-themed shows, the planetarium also exhibits different laser shows with themes like Taylor Swift, “Stranger Things,” and Pink Floyd.