The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza

John Pham, Freelancer | October 14, 2023
Lauren+Vu%2C+20%2C+La+Voz+freelancer%2C+takes+pictures+at+the+Calibear+Cyber+Cafe+on+Oct.+11.
John Pham
Lauren Vu, 20, La Voz freelancer, takes pictures at the Calibear Cyber Cafe on Oct. 11.

Most big chain cafes and boba shops, such as 7Leaves or Starbucks, provide students with perfect spaces to study, eat, drink, and hang out with friends. However, students might find those well-known stores always busy, and most of the time, it is hard for them to find a place to sit down and study.

Don’t you worry; check out these gems nearby De Anza for your alternate study spots when you’re too tired waiting in line for 7Leaves or Starbucks.

ujcvTjxQFi6snvn7trzSnxBGgifwfNdR8zEJn6nh
Gallery | 5 Photos
Calibear Cyber Cafe's overall space with several gaming PCs for rent, taken on Oct. 12.

Calibear Cyber Cafe

1336 S Mary Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Calibear Cyber Cafe is an Internet cafe that is perfect for gamers and students who need to rent a PC to study or just to relax with games.

The café provides its customers with a variety of services for rent, such as a pool table, gaming PCs, and mahjong games. Their rental PCs take up most of the store’s space, leaving two long tables with outlets on the side for people who bring their laptops.

Story continues below advertisement

Calibear serves a variety of boba drinks and great-tasting Asian street food. The food and drinks are somewhat expensive compared to other nearby shops and cafes, with the cheapest item being the corndog at $3.99 and the most expensive being the unagi don, Japanese grilled eel with rice, at $15.99. The chicken curry on rice ($13.99) paired with the assam milk tea, a mellow drink in combination with rich milk and green tea, is an easy-to-go meal for when you need to study.

______________________________
Payment option: Cards and Apple Pay only
Hours: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. everyday
Phone: (408) 703-7070
Rating: 4/5
Distance from De Anza: 6 minutes by car and 38 minutes by bus

Icg2ZSHx9ZEJFtNTzhEkvzeP9eLIBDF1SHrqIPet
Gallery | 3 Photos
Big Mug Coffee Roasters's heart-shaped light bulbs light up the cafe on Oct. 10.

Big Mug Coffee Roasters

3014 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Big Mug Coffee Roasters is a well-known spot for students around the South Bay for its variety of drink options and a constantly growing menu of food items for purchase.

There are different types of teas, coffee, latte, and smoothies that you can also customize. Their smoked salmon on toast ($14.50) is small but filling, with a light cream cheese layer, half an avocado that is sliced, fresh pesto on top of a piece of toast, and a side salad with vinaigrette on the other.

Considering its large customer base, Big Mug’s space takes up an abundance of tables and chairs, which means that Big Mug is usually very busy, especially during the weekends. The Wi-Fi is also not free, so customers must purchase something to receive the password and bathroom code. Although Big Mug is prominently busy from time to time, its fast-paced atmosphere is perfect for long study sessions with friends, and it also closes later than most cafes in the area.

______________________________
Payment option: Cash, cards, and Apple Pay
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m from Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday
Phone: (408) 816-7932
Rating: 3/5
Distance from De Anza: 17 minutes by car and 46 minutes by bus

JmMjdyDkFVFUMmu7ftJli8xgH134YEBUlGQtDmkA
Gallery | 3 Photos
One of T%'s art statues display at the store, taken on Oct. 12.

T%

3050 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051

T% is a small boba shop decorated in an all-white modern theme with a small drink menu.

T% has a menu of 32 drinks with its jasmine tea, one of the key ingredients in most of the drinks, certified for the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute.

Although it does have a large open space like Calibear, its upbeat atmosphere and unique taste in decorations still invite lots of people to come and check in on Instagram.

______________________________
Payment option: Cards and Apple Pay
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. from Friday to Saturday
Phone: (408) 564-4076
Rating: 3/5
Distance from De Anza: 16 minutes by car and 40 minutes by bus

CS253xAQk1x9LexqjWiFJit4A6cRcE6u70QfDrup
Gallery | 4 Photos
Sulbing displays its different types of bingsu that are available for purchase, taken on Oct. 12.

Sulbing

3050 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Sulbing specializes in bingsu, Korean shaved ice desserts, and drinks. Sulbing has a large space with plenty of chairs and tables that can fit up to 80 people.

Similar to Big Mug, Sulbing requires customers to buy food or drinks to get the Wi-Fi password. Sulbing gives off an atmosphere where students can focus and finish what they need to do with its soft, gentle music and bright natural light.

______________________________
Payment option: Cards and Apple Pay
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. everyday
Phone: None
Rating: 4/5
Distance from De Anza: 15 minutes by car and 39 minutes by bus

GvVUCEg87ROLqQNu8VlBQBGJGqWMo4EZxwvxahmw
Gallery | 3 Photos
Teahee's holiday and seasonal decorations at the store, taken on Oct. 12.

Teahee

979 Story Rd Unit 7012, San Jose, CA 95122

Teahee is a small Vietnamese dessert shop located in Little Saigon plaza.

Teahee has a large menu of drinks, including frappes, coffee, sugarcane juice, tea, and smoothies. Teahee’s sugarcane juice series has eight creative renditions of the popular sugarcane juice in Vietnam. CocoCane ($5.95), a mix of coconut juice and sugarcane juice, is a good choice for people who want something sweet from the sugarcane juice but have a mellow kick to it that the coconut juice provides.

The spot would be a better choice for students who live near the Eastside San Jose area, as it’s farther from De Anza compared to all the stores recommended above.

______________________________
Payment option: Cards and Apple Pay
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday
Phone: (408) 642-5978
Rating: 3.5/5
Distance from De Anza: 16 minutes by car and 53 minutes by bus

Although the five recommended boba shops and cafes are not the most popular and are relatively small compared to name brands such as 7Leaves or Starbucks, consider coming when you want to try some new spots and support local businesses.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Food
How to make holiday fudge
How to make holiday fudge
How to make a sweet potato snack Atropellado de Camote
How to make a sweet potato snack Atropellado de Camote
How De Anzas Thanksgiving tables vary across different cultures
How De Anza's Thanksgiving tables vary across different cultures
DIY video tutorial: edible Christmas tree decoration
DIY video tutorial: edible Christmas tree decoration
Pictured is the inside of La Terra Bakery and Cafe located inside Oakmont Plaza, 19960 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA.
La Terra Bakery and Cafe hits the spot, plain and simple
A La Carte staff of Leaves & Fishes Family Kitchen hands out prepared food to those in line at De Anza Colleges Parking Lot A on Oct. 25 .
De Anza's biweekly mobile food pantry
More in Impulse (A&E)
A screenshot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse taken on Phams computer on Oct. 13.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.
San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.
Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Extraordinary box office success
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': Extraordinary box office success
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
More in Story Carousel
La Voz staff hold award certificates at the JACC conference, taken on Oct. 14.
La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?
DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor
DA Voices: How do you feel about the recent firearms restriction bills?
DA Voices: How do you feel about the recent firearms restriction bills?
Midfielder Ezrah Cerralde, 18, intercepts the ball and defends it from a West Valley player, preparing to pass it downfield.
Set back by a red card and injuries, the De Anza men’s soccer team tied 0-0 with West Valley College.
About the Contributor
John Pham, Freelancer
My name is John Pham, and I have more of an interest in feature journalism and writing reviews about what students seem to be interested in or what sources they can use. I am hoping to take more photos this quarter and give people a taste of my point of view.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest