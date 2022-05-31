Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name, the new Netflix series “Heartstopper” showcases realistic and heartwarming examples of friendship, love and mental health. According to Alex Moreland, a TV and entertainment writer for National World, this series has become one of the most enjoyable dramas in the LGBTQ+ community.

Created by English author Alice Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn, the series follows the openly-gay Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) finding his unforeseen friendship with Nicholas Cage (Kit Conner) at an all-boys school.

After many encounters, their friendship soon evolves into something special—romance.

The series implicitly reveals another important aspect through the plot: confidence. From zero faith, Spring eventually finds himself comfortably expressing his sexuality to the public without minding other people’s opinions.

Since the series is based on a graphic novel, viewers may have mixed thoughts between the two productions if they’ve read the books before.

Additionally, diversity plays a magnificent role in bringing a connection between race and gender. With the appearance of the Chinese character Tao Xu (William Gao) and the transgender woman Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney), they introduce the matter of LGBTQ+ in the most diverse way within the film.

The series not only specifically pursues portraying the main characters’ destined love, but the supporting characters are also involved in intriguing sub-plots in which both play an equivalent impact.

While the series mainly focuses on filming real-life footage, the extra touch of comic visual effects throughout the episodes helps blend elements of graphic novels and film smoothly.

Although the series may mainly focus on the romantic relationships of the characters, other important topics like school bullying and mental health are interwoven between disucussions of sexual orientation.

As this show is seemingly loved, the eight episodes—which range from 20 to 30 minutes in run time—could frustrate some viewers that need more time to process each plot thread and scene.

This series presents the purest romance regardless of gender and can be adored by all ages of viewers. It would be a pleasant experience for people who are interested in learning about sexuality and mental health.

Overall, the show successfully captures viewers’ hearts with a cheesy tickle of romance involved with friendship, conflict and resolution.

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5