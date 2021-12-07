“Klaus” (2019)

When a failed postman becomes outcasted, he finds himself in the presence of a toymaker who we all know today as the beloved Santa Claus. However, “Klaus” takes a step further by not only referring him to just Klaus, but also reimagining the origins of Saint Noel altogether.

With stunning animations and a talented voice cast, “Klaus” creates an endearing dynamic between Jesper and Klaus that resembles “The Emperor’s New Groove”’s (2000) Kuzco and Pacha respectively.

4 out of 5 stars.

“Happy Christmas” (2014)

A Christmas film directed by Joe Swanberg, this indie darling is about how Jenny, an irresponsible yet well-meaning younger sister of Jeff, arrives in Chicago to live with his wife Kelly and baby son. Although their life is quiet and manageable at first, Jenny’s presence shakes the core of their family dynamic in both good and bad ways.

Swanberg’s directing leads to realistic interactions between great actors, as if the audience were watching a real scenario. “Happy Christmas” isn’t about a heavy plot on a grand scale, but rather a slow, intimate movie about an evolving family just in time for the holidays.

3.5 out of 5 stars.

“Let It Snow” (2019)

A heartwarming story about the intertwining fates of multiple characters, “Let It Snow” is about a group of teenagers getting snowed in during Christmas Eve, causing unresolved feelings to unfold between friends, family and lovers.

With a cast full of racial diversity and an LGBTQ+ couple, “Let It Snow”’ understands real issues teenagers face during the present day, while twisting it into a fun, lovable Christmas movie.

3.5 out of 5 stars.

“Love Hard” (2021)

It is clear that “Love Hard” surprised many fans with its witty dialogue and loveable characters. When Jimmy Yang’s Josh Chan catfishes Nina Dobrev’s Natalie Bauer, she impulsively flies across the country to visit him in New York just in time for Christmas. While things don’t go as planned, the potential for Josh and Natalie’s relationship is still present.

For a full review, click here.

3.5 out of 5 stars.

“Tokyo Godfathers” (2003)

With Satoshi Kon’s reputation for producing incredible films such as “Perfect Blue” and “Millennial Actress”, “Tokyo Godfathers” is another one of Kon’s stellar works that is no exception.

On Christmas Eve, a trio of homeless people with unique, eccentric personalities of their own find an abandoned baby. As the group does their best to locate the parents, they find themselves in many mishaps and hijinks in this Christmas tragicomedy.

5 out of 5 stars.