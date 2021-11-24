If you’re looking for a way to spice up your Thanksgiving feast, try these simple and easy cheesy potatoes. Most of the ingredients are found in your cabinet so you’ll find yourself making these for dinners on end. This dish is best served hot and melty, additional toppings may vary.

Cheesy Potatoes

Yield: 4 to 7 servings

Cook Time: 53 – 60 minutes

Ingredients:

2-3 potatoes (depending on size)

Seasoning(s): salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder (desired amounts)

Parsley

4 cups (~1 pound) of shredded cheddar and colby jack cheese

1 stick of butter

1 cup of flour

2 cups of half-and-half

Thyme

Bacon (optional)

Minced garlic

Preparation:

Step 1:

-Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Step 2:

-Start with two large potatoes, peeled and sliced. Put them into a bowl of water and clean them for 1 to 2 rinses.

Step 3:

-Strain the potatoes, then into a bowl to season. Toss with salt, pepper, onion power, garlic power, paprika, and sprinkle some thyme.

Step 4:

-Put the seasoned potatoes in a dish and sprinkle on top half of the bag of shredded cheese.

Step 5:

-In a pan over medium heat, add in 2 tablespoons of butter then flour and add in the same seasonings. Mix until you get a roux-like consistency. Then, add in a spoonful of minced garlic.

Step 6:

-Add 2 cups of half-and-half and more cheese to the rue. Now pour your thick mixture onto the raw potatoes and add more cheese on top (optional).

Step 7:

-Bake for 45 minutes then let it broil for another 8-10 minutes (or until it looks crispy on the top).

Cook’s notes:

Garnish the potatoes with some freshly minced parsley as well as adding crispy bacon on top.