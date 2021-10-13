Netflix’s “Britney vs. Spears” documentary attempts to revitalize Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but fails to provide a fresh take on the controversial case.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, who directed “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” “Britney vs. Spears” tackles Spears’ case through the lens of Carr and her colleague, filmmaker Jenny Eliscu.

After interviewing two controversial figures in Spears’ life, ex-paparazzi Adnan Ghalib and former manager Sam Lutfi, the documentary explores deeper into the legalities of Spears’ conservatorship.

Their presence in the documentary is brief. “Britney vs. Spears” fails to tackle deeper meaning behind the interviewees’ responses, unless asking Lutfi to elaborate on why he was “a perfect scapegoat” to Spears’ conservators.

“Britney vs. Spears” supports Britney Spears, but Netflix may be taking advantage of the singer’s recent affairs.

While Spears’ case is active, many production companies profit off her tragedy by pumping out documentaries, only scratching the surface on Spears’ story. “Britney vs. Spears” is no different.

One of the documentary’s looming issues is that it doesn’t distinguish itself from its competitors. While the documentary condenses Spears’ conservatorship, information regarding her case is accessible online.

Unless viewers are itching for a summary of Spears’ case, there is little new information that is shed light on in this specific documentary. Those interested in the pop star’s case should begin with a documentary, although any out of the dozens of similar documentaries will suffice.

The singer has expressed her dislike of documentaries surrounding her past. Unless authorized by Spears herself, “Britney vs. Spears” capitalizes on her public breakdown, or even exploits it.

Jamie Spears has been removed as Britney Spears’ conservator after 13 years. While it is only just the beginning for Spears’ fight for freedom, viewers will finally understand the hidden meaning behind ‘I’m a slave 4 U”.

3.5 out of 5 stars