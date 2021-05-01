The action movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” bores you with a generic plot, despite the stunning CGI and super-sized fight scenes.

The film, showing in theaters, hosts an ensemble cast including Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown. It takes place five years after the events of the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” where Kong had been imprisoned to prevent him and Godzilla from engaging in constant battle.

When Godzilla suddenly destroys an Apex Cybernetics facility in Florida, Apex CEO Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) enlists Nathan Lind (Skarsgård) to help him find a power source for an anti-Godzilla weapon.

Nathan in turn recruits Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) to get Kong to lead them into the Hollow Earth with the promise that Kong will finally be able to return to his true home in the planet’s core.

These characters are mostly new to the MonsterVerse series. They feel shoehorned and are poorly written.

Nathan and Dr. Andrews had only a few lines of backstory to explain their motivations, but the plot framed them as if they had starred in other films in the series.

The plot was a generic monster storyline, featuring monsters and good humans against a greedy villain. It only differs from other movies in that it stars two of the most famous movie monsters and features more futuristic pseudoscience.

The gorgeous visuals offset the lackluster plot. The computer-generated Titans mesh beautifully with the real-life settings and the lighting on human characters in CGI scenes is well done.

The cinematography is inspired, immersing you in the action. Most of the shots are filmed from realistic vantage points: from the ground, in a helicopter, or from a rooftop,.

The unique personalities and fighting styles of Kong and Godzilla that make their scuffles all the more entertaining. Neither monster was invincible, which gave traditionally god-like characters a touch of relatability.

If you’re in the mood to turn your brain off in favor of eye-catching CGI and brawls between familiar monsters, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the movie for you.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars