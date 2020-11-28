How do you go about judging the quality of a kid’s movie?

If I ask my five year old cousin, the response would be “if I’m not bored!”, and quite truthfully, I think this is an excellent answer.

The thing is, children’s movies must present their thematic elements in ways that are understandable and entertaining to children, and what makes one great is when it incorporates mature and important messages in a package so simple and charming that a child is able to enjoy it.

Here are three such films.

1. “Zootopia”

In an anthropomorphic world, rabbit Judy Hopps (real creative, I know) pursues her dream of becoming a cop in the metropolitan city of Zootopia, which is essentially the richly diverse proverbial “concrete jungle” of this entirely animal-inhabited country.

The achievement of her goal isn’t as sweet in real life as it was in her head, and she’s met with a host of problems, one of which comes in the shape of Nick Wilde, a nonchalantly wiley fox who’s just as flippant as his name sounds.

From the creators of other Disne

y hits like “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Wreck-it-Ralph,” this film explores themes of perseverance, humility, and overcoming prejudice, which is timely for the current state of our social atmosphere.

As a bonus, it has some certifiable hilarity, and not just the slapstick kind.

2. “Spirited Away”

This critically acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki film features a journey into a fantastical spirit world through the eyes of a young girl, Chihiro.

The young protagonist starts off as a little sullen and somewhat childishly incompetent but grows into a character capable of redeeming herself, her family, and the new friends she makes along the way.

With intricate hand drawn animations and an iconic soundtrack by Joe Hisashi, this film isn’t one to just watch–it’s one to become submerged in.

The ending reminds the audience that while memories may be bittersweet, their existence remains precious.

3. “The Sound of Music”

Set in German occupied Austria right before the start of World War II and based on a true story, this movie stars actress Julie Andrews in a role very much different from her prim character in “Mary Poppins”: a tom-boyish nun who not only can’t keep music out of her life, but brings it to others, namely the Von-Trapp family of Salzburg.

But rest assured, there’s no vehement chorusing or clapping–the musical numbers of the film are nothing short of poignant and heartfelt, with some gaiety thrown in.

It’s a film about war, and it’s a film about family. It’s a film about music, about struggle, and it teaches, in that articulate, clear-spoken 1960’s way, of togetherness in a time of turmoil.