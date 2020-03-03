After their short break, BTS came back and rewarded their old and new fans with their new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” released Feb. 21.

Seven is a significant number for the band. In listening to their album, I felt as if despite writing the songs for their fans, each song seemed like a love letter to their past and future selves.

Already topping and setting their new record on the global iTunes Top Album charts, BTS gives their fans a glimpse of their seven-year journey through more experimental songs and music videos than ever before.

As the album welcomes back five songs from their previous album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” they also introduce fans and new listeners to 15 new songs, with some featuring only one or two members.

Starting their new tracks with “Interlude: Shadow,” sung by Suga, the song’s brooding intensity projects his struggles with the pressure of fame and success.

The rap lines, “But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster,” illustrate the lonely consequences of rapid stardom.

Being a sucker for their old albums that had combinations of emo rock and rhythm and blues, I completely fell in love with their new songs that combined those elements of nostalgia.

Similar to two title tracks from their previous albums, “IDOL” and “Not Today,” their newest title song “ON,” seems to be the more powerful mutant of the two older tracks.

The track “My Time,” a solo by Jungkook, nicknamed the Golden Maknae, depicts his growth in the spotlight and not being able to experience normalities his age.

Despite the song’s sentimental lyrics, the evocative track created a mixture between 2000s R&B and electronic sound that wholly complemented his vocal tones, making it “UGH!” so good!

Speaking of “UGH!”, the 12th song sung by the rap line was exactly what was needed after their fan-favorite diss tracks “Cyphers” and “Ddange” play on shuffle.

If you want to introduce your friends to BTS, I would definitely suggest songs like “UGH!” Its instrumentals perfectly exemplified the uprising hip-hop scene and could be definitely played in a crime-drama like “Scarface.”

From indie-pop connotations, Latin undertones, 2000s R&B, fire rap bars and of course, upbeat pop, BTS continues to dismiss the criticism from their genre and contribute to the creation of a new era of K-pop.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐