Quick vegetarian recipe for students – Easy Asparagus Grain Bowl1 min read
February 18, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- Choice of grains (Recommendation: Trader Joe’s Harvest Grain Blend)
- 1 bundle of asparagus
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 peaches
- 2 lemons
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- Balsamic vinegar
- Salt and ground black pepper
- Balsamic vinegar
- 2 large avocados
- Feta cheese (optional)
Cook 2 servings of grains as directed per packaging. Add salt to taste, and set aside to let cool on the countertop.
Use a knife to cut asparagus into ½ inch pieces.
Heat a nonstick pan on medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once the pan heats, sear asparagus until slightly charred. Then, remove from heat.
Slice peaches into thin, ¼ inch slices and set aside.
Place your grains in individual bowls.
Now, toss the cilantro and asparagus in a large mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Place the asparagus mixture into the personal bowls.
Slice avocados into ½ slices and arrange nicely into the personal bowls. Add in the sliced peaches and lightly drizzle balsamic vinegar on them.
Optional step: sprinkle feta cheese on top.