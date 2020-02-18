Quick vegetarian recipe for students – Easy Asparagus Grain Bowl1 min read

Ruby Veloz, Staff Reporter
February 18, 2020

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

  • Choice of grains (Recommendation: Trader Joe’s Harvest Grain Blend)
  • 1 bundle of asparagus
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 peaches
  • 2 lemons
  • 1 bunch of cilantro
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • 2 large avocados
  • Feta cheese (optional)

Cook 2 servings of grains as directed per packaging. Add salt to taste, and set aside to let cool on the countertop.

Use a knife to cut asparagus into ½ inch pieces.

Heat a nonstick pan on medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once the pan heats, sear asparagus until slightly charred. Then, remove from heat.

Slice peaches into thin, ¼ inch slices and set aside.

Place your grains in individual bowls.

Now, toss the cilantro and asparagus in a large mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Place the asparagus mixture into the personal bowls.

Slice avocados into ½ slices and arrange nicely into the personal bowls. Add in the sliced peaches and lightly drizzle balsamic vinegar on them.

Optional step: sprinkle feta cheese on top.