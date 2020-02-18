Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the movie industry, it often happens that a movie’s quality does not necessarily guarantee its box-office performance. “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,” featuring Margot Robbie, is unfortunate proof of this phenomenon in the best way possible. Should you go see this movie, you’d have an excellent experience and plenty of space in the theatre.

To those unfamiliar with the DC Universe, the title of this movie, commonly shortened to “Birds of Prey,” may fail to inform you that this movie is about the Joker’s female sidekick, Harley Quinn.

A masterful blend of violence, morbid humor and lopsided-yet-upright storytelling delivers a story of Harley Quinn’s path to overcoming her break-up with the Joker: by seaming chaos in Gotham City, and then somewhat making up for it.

Margot Robbie’s performance is exceptional. She perfectly captures the persona of Harley Quinn: a confusing blend of evil and benevolence, cruelty counterweighted by childlike carelessness. The movie displays these qualities when Quinn, for example, lets out a silly, nonchalant laugh as she casually breaks both legs of her unsuspecting victim.

The storytelling in this film far outperforms the standard that has been set by other action-superhero titles today.

Interconnected events are offset, then pleasantly surprise you by meeting up in a way that makes perfect sense.

Halfway into the movie, you realize that what you’re watching actually occurred before what you watched twenty-five minutes ago, and then both sections of the story combine to perfectly explain why Harley Quinn is shooting down a bunch of police officers.

Although “Birds of Prey” isn’t free from cliches, the movie manages to take them in stride and incorporates them in its sense of humor. When luck somehow saves the protagonist from certain death, Quinn looks at the viewer, almost seeming to ask “Well, what were you expecting?”

It’s important to note that this film is not an exercise in social commentary or deep, intellectual character analysis. Luckily, the makers of this film were smart enough to know that that’s not why you came to see it, and they waste no time trying to make the film what it isn’t. I think that is actually one of its strongest assets. This movie might be one of the better action titles to be released in a while.

In short, don’t let the disappointing box office performance of this film keep you from seeing it. This film is a roller-coaster ride, and it’s a good one.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐.5