‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is nostalgic but unsurprising

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” directed by Tim Miller, featuring original cast members Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, attempts to revisit previous plotlines with a new twist, but becomes repetitive and boring.

The sixth movie installment in the Terminator franchise revolves around mending past relationships.

The story follows the life of two time travelers, Grace (Mackenzie Davis) and Terminator Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) who ultimately save the bond between Vicente Ramos (Enrique Acre) and his daughter Dani (Natalia Reyes).

The movie begins with Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son John (Jude Collie), who are staged to be from 1998. The only bit of relevancy to the movie, these characters had were the Terminators following them.

The movie adds past references and similar features to old Terminator films. By featuring this, Tim Miller tries to add a nostalgic feel for viewers, but rather makes the movie predictable.

There was no excitement or surprise because of this similarity.

The script writers also seemed to attempt what they assumed to be humorous scenes. Though the shortlined scenes were awkward and out of place. They prompted questions of relevancy and caused confusion.

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” also includes a cliche love scene around halfway in order to instill satisfaction in fans. Still, the scene proves to be repetitive and obvious.

In bringing back past characters such as original Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Miller hopes to excite fans, but Schwarzenegger’s scenes are disappointing and not rave worthy.

This movie is a waste of time and a repeat of past sequels. If you are into predictable storylines and cliche endings, this film is for you.

Rating: ⭐