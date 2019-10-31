‘In The Tall Grass’ is a decent piece of horror and propaganda

Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novella, “In the Tall Grass,” is an unfortunate piece of anti-abortion propaganda and an OK horror film.

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, the mystery thriller focuses on two families that become trapped in an inescapable field of grass as a result of their own choices.

The whole situation that the characters are placed in is disturbing. The being trapped in an endless field of grass accompanied by an up to par buildup of horror.

Unfortunately, the movie is just a piece of anti-abortion propaganda.

The movie begins with Becky Demuth (Laysla De Oliveira) and her brother Cal Bemuth (Avery Whitted) on a roadtrip to San Diego to visit a family that Becky plans to give her unborn child to.

The horror and violence inflicted on the characters does not end until Becky decides to keep her child, after listening to the warning of Tobin (Will Buie Jr) and head home.

The characters are essentially stuck as a result of choice and are not allowed to leave until they make the right one.

They must constantly go through the horror over and over again, which is evident when Cal sees his own bodies in varying stages of decay.

If you are looking for a horror movie with decent production and don’t mind being told that abortion or giving up a child for adoption is awful, then this movie is for you.

The film in its entirety is not a must-see, the horror aspect is acceptable, but not incredible.

⭐⭐⭐