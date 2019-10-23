Three things to do on a Saturday night in San Jose

Santana Row

Santana Row is a high-end shopping district adjacent to the Winchester Mystery House. It’s a great place to go window-shopping, with international fashion icons like Loft as well as more local chains like Anthropologie. The restaurants range from sit-down to grab-and-go. After catching an indie art film at the Row’s CineArts movie theatre, take a date to LB Steak. Or, if you are of age, party at El Jardin Tequila Bar and Restaurant.

Japantown

Japantown, or J-town as it is sometimes referred, is a historic section of San Jose that celebrates Japanese history and art. Head to The Arsenal, an art gallery that doubles as a place to pick up top-of-the-line art supplies. Slurp down some delicious ramen at Kumako Ramen, or if you are feeling more like sushi, family-owned Okayama will hit the spot. If you are 21 or older, work off the calories and hit the mic at 7Bamboo lounge which boasts karaoke every day.

San Pedro Square Market

In the heart of downtown, San Pedro’s Square Market offers everything from a barbershop to fresh bread. Grab some tacos at the Loteria Taco Bar or a juicy burger at Asian-pacific island-inspired Konjoe. Once you’ve explored the Square’s unique indoor and outdoor space, head over to Treatbot, the only ice cream truck that offers a karaoke mic along with its sweet treats.