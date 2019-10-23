Three things to do on a Saturday night in San Jose

Kathleen Quinn, Staff Reporter
October 23, 2019

CineArts at Santana Row in San Jose

Santana Row

Santana Row is a high-end shopping district adjacent to the Winchester Mystery House. It’s a great place to go window-shopping, with international fashion icons like Loft as well as more local chains like Anthropologie. The restaurants range from sit-down to grab-and-go. After catching an indie art film at the Row’s CineArts movie theatre, take a date to LB Steak. Or, if you are of age, party at El Jardin Tequila Bar and Restaurant.

Mural in Japantown

Japantown

Japantown, or J-town as it is sometimes referred, is a historic section of San Jose that celebrates Japanese history and art. Head to The Arsenal, an art gallery that doubles as a place to pick up top-of-the-line art supplies. Slurp down some delicious ramen at Kumako Ramen, or if you are feeling more like sushi, family-owned Okayama will hit the spot. If you are 21 or older, work off the calories and hit the mic at 7Bamboo lounge which boasts karaoke every day.

A side-view of San Pedro’s Square Market

San Pedro Square Market

In the heart of downtown, San Pedro’s Square Market offers everything from a barbershop to fresh bread. Grab some tacos at the Loteria Taco Bar or a juicy burger at Asian-pacific island-inspired Konjoe. Once you’ve explored the Square’s unique indoor and outdoor space, head over to Treatbot, the only ice cream truck that offers a karaoke mic along with its sweet treats.

