“The Addams Family” is Revived in New Animated Adaptation

They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’ve come back.

The ‘60s story of the Addams family, an unorthodox family, inclined to like all that is dreary, black or dead, is revived in this animated film.

In this story, Gomez and Morticia Addams (Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron) have been run out of their homeland, forced to move into an abandoned asylum, where they restart their lives, rebuild their glorious manner, and raise their children, Wednesday (Chloe Moretz) and Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard).

As a child, I grew up watching the ‘60s sitcom and the ‘90s live-action adaptations and was hopeful that this new rendition would keep the quirkiness and charm of the Addams unit.

The movie succeeded in that aspect, but definitely disappointed in the more holistic sense of plot and pacing.

In terms of plot, it’s nothing previous “Addams Family,” remakes haven’t attempted before: after realizing the monstrous, creepy family is like any other family, the regular townspeople accept the Addams and coexist.

Homogeneity reigns in the town of Assimilation, due to the marvelous work of a Dolly-Parton-esque home renovator, Margaux Needler (Allison Janey).

After a failed attempt to renovate the Addams family home, she aims to set the town against them. Meanwhile, Wednesday struggles with identity and Pugsley struggles with his Sabre Mazurka dance.

The multiplicity of these narratives create plot holes and inconsistent pacing. One moment you see Pugsley, then Margaux for another 20 minutes leaving you wondering what happened to Pugsley’s story.

It was also disappointing to see Wednesday and Morticia, two icons of pop culture, be reduced to such monotonous characters.

However, these pitfalls do not subtract from the detail and humor of the movie.

The manor had all of its ominous corridors, carnivorous plants and pet lion.

It truly brought me back to when I was a seven-year-old when I heard such a typical quote from Wednesday when she says, “I prefer to set my sights on something more challenging: The Establishment.”

Just before the end credits rolled, an entire theatre of families was snapping their fingers to the theme song, myself included.

This movie has enough for long-time fans of the original series and for those who want to take their siblings to a fun Halloween flick.

Despite its pitfalls, if Thing held up fingers for how many stars I rank “The Addams Family,” it would put up four out of five.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐