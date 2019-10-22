‘Judy’ Transforms Renée Zellweger Into a Timeless Legend

While Judy Garland has been gone for many decades, Renée Zellweger has perfectly captured the likeness of the late actress to bring her back for one last performance, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

After realizing that her assets have run dry, renowned “The Wizard of Oz,” actress Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) reluctantly leaves her two young children behind in the US for a series of London nightclub performances. Aided by her romantic interest, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), she struggles to make enough money to comfortably settle down with her two young children, who absolutely mean the world to her.

MGM Studios (the company behind “The Wizard of Oz”) left Judy with many scars, and her troubled child-star years frequently haunt her in the forms of addiction, insomnia, and eating disorders. This past trauma holds her back from rediscovering the star-power that had once made “Judy Garland” a household name.

This movie completely blows your mind from beginning to end, and it’s mostly due to Zellweger’s unparalleled portrayal of the late Judy Garland.

The “Bridget Jones” star was transformed in every aspect to resemble her role, and the detail put into her performance successfully immerses your attention into the storyline.

Some of the best moments in the movie revolved around Judy’s relationship with her family, friends, and fans. These scenes presented themselves in ways that would warm your heart in one moment, and break it in the next.

Had it not been for Zellweger’s top-notch portrayal of Judy, these scenes might have played a little too slow for those interested solely in the musical aspects of the movie.

“Judy,” gets 4.5 stars out of 5 for its fantastic acting and storytelling. This film was a real testament to the lasting legacy of Judy Garland.

