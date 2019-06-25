‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ embraces incredible pure action

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” rushes the audience into an action-packed thriller into where the second film left off. Yet, at the end of runtime, one can’t shake the feeling of being left unsatisfied.

The film doesn’t disappoint in providing the well choreographed and imaginative fight scenes that are the trademark of the franchise. Audiences were not expecting the new depth and nuance to its characters.

The surprise appearances by actresses Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston earn high marks for their heartfelt performances.

There is a deeper dive into the origins of John Wick as we learn more of his upbringing.

These strolls down memory lane are refreshing and add meaningful consequences to the story, bookmarked as it is by one fight scene after another.

These beautifully executed fights are incredible, but eventually the infinite waves of enemies feels unrealistic.

Still, there are gems to be enjoyed in all the shootouts. Berry’s character Sofia uses her dogs to attack enemies, and it feels gratifying while referencing John Wick’s deceased dog from the first film.

The introduction of a terrifying, skillful ninja clan, led by the assassin Zero played by Mark Dacascos, ups the intensity to the fights and tension.

The filmmakers find key moments to pepper in comedic moments, the best of which is the fanboy attention John Wick gets from some of his own would-be assassins.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” delivers on its promise of intense combats and overwhelming odds thrown at the super assassin. Yet the film leaves the audience wanting more and what’s expected to come in the future.

3/5