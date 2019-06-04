Mexican food truck offers classic options to students

La Frontera Grill is a classic food truck located on De Anza Boulevard that serves unique Mexican dishes.

Their tall and colorful flags advertise what kind of food they have available.

The location of this truck is perfect because De Anza Boulevard is a busy street for the majority of the day with students and workers searching for something to eat for lunch.

Food trucks are the way to go when it comes to Mexican food because they are family owned and radiate an authentic Mexican taste from their savory dishes.

They offer traditional dishes such as tacos, burritos, sandwiches and tamales that are made with one of their various choices of meat.

All of the ingredients used make the food smell wonderful and look great. Their seafood is particularly well known for being freshly made.

The La Frontera Grill shrimp and octopus ceviche is the grill’s most popularized dish. It is a moderately spicy dish made with onions, tomatoes and cilantro under a thick layer of fresh shrimp and octopus.

The grill also has tamarind, hibiscus, lemon and melon natural flavored fruit drinks that will quench your thirst, and help to the moderate heat from the food.

This truck is definitely the place to go for authentic Mexican food on the go.