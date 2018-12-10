‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ intertwines music with modern day media

The 1975’s third album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” has shaken up the music scene after dropping Nov. 30 with a series of well written tracks covering everything from love, to the internet. There’s no exact genre to describe the album, but from start to finish, it’s a wild ride.

The first track, “The 1975,” begins slow and soft, but quickly picks up into an intro track perfectly setting the stage for the rest of the album.

The strongest track off the album is clearly “Love It If We Made It,” a song full of wonderful vocals and references to modern news and memes alike, that’s paired with an uplifting chorus which hits the perfect balance between hopeful and pessimistic.

The track “Sincerity is Scary” also stands out the most, with a flowing jazz build-up, to a smooth ballad that somehow doesn’t feel out of place, despite how different it is from the rest of the album.

The only song that doesn’t work well is the robotically-narrated track “The Man Who Married a Robot/Love Theme,” a song which kills the mood of the album. Although it had good stylistic intent, it failed to deliver.

Overall though, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” is a fresh and creative album from The 1975 which makes a bold statement as to what their next step is as an overall group.