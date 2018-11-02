The Euphrat Museum showcases spectrum of artwork for Fall Quarter

Slideshow • 4 Photos Ruben Campos By Julie Hughes. "Nocturne," 2017-18, acrylic on duralar.

Close

Faculty and staff have their art on display at the Euphrat Museum, many of which convey a powerful message.

Located at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, the exhibit will also host a variety of events, such as the artist’s reception on Wednesday Nov. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a Saturday Community Art Station on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The artwork will be displayed until Dec. 6. For more information visit the Euphrat’s website here.