Students and visitors gathered at the Fireside room in the Hinson Campus Center to receive handson assistance filing their 2019 tax returns.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday until March 26, with the exception of March, 20, and April 3-4.

Free 2019 tax returns VITA services are available to students who earned $54,000 or less last year.

Located in the Campus Center Fireside Room

Make an appointment with VITA here

Check with VITA for document requirements

Wednesdays and Thursdays until April 11 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (except March 20, April 3 and April 4)

The services are free for anyone making under $54,000 a year.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Site Coordinator Justin Chueh runs the program at De Anza.

“I wanted to help people learn about this program and also learn a little bit about tax law,” Cheuh said,” Cheuh said.

If filing jointly as a married couple, both participants must be present in order to complete the necessary paperwork.

Sai Kiran, 25, computer engineer major, who now attends San Jose State University said he found out about the program through his friend and utilized the services.

“The service was really good, and the staff is very helpful and friendly showing us how to do them properly,” said Kiran.

The program has specific requirements that need to be met in order to apply for the free tax service such as identification and specific tax documents.

Additionally, tax preparation by VITA is by appointment only.

Kate Peng, 26, undeclared major said, “The taxes being shown are very detailed here,” said Kate Peng, 26, undeclared major. “The advisor also made suggestions on what to do next.”