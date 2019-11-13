De Anza professor honored for activism embraces her Asian-American culture

Being one of a handful of Asian students at her school, De Anza ethnic studies professor Mae Lee recalled other children coming up to her, pulling at their eyes to taunt her appearance, mocking the Chinese accent which she recognized in her parents’ speech.

These were the elements of her life as a child of an immigrant family which she would later look back as she furthered her education.

She entered Stanford University during a time where Asian-American students and other students of color were participating in student-led activism.

Casual conversations with classmates resulted in her participation in a riot advocating for Asian-American and ethnic studies classes

“Here’s the irony, 30 years ago almost to the day, I participated in a student action which took over the president’s building and was arrested with 54 other students,” said Lee. “I never even got to take an Asian-American studies class at Stanford in my time there, and 30 years later I am teaching it and I am chair of Asian- American studies.”