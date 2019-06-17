De Anza College dean of creative arts hopes to inspire

Daniel Smith, De Anza College’s new dean of creative arts, said he uses his experience to guide students into careers within the arts.

“Ideally you make a living off what you enjoy doing and that’s what the arts can do,” said Smith. “I want to see a lot of people have that chance.”

Smith said he has made a living in the arts since college. After spending 15 years in the industry and 27 years teaching, Smith decided to take on a new role as a dean after working at Mt. San Antonio College in Southern California.

“I wanted to take the next step beyond teaching and become a dean,” said Smith.

As dean, he oversees six departments: art, dance, film and television, music, photography and theater. Although he only works with students indirectly, Smith said he still enjoys the opportunity to meet with them and see their work.

Smith grew up in theater and musical theater, which led him into filmmaking and later into videography. He said he came from a family of artists who “encouraged him from an early age.”

“I’m hoping that everyone ends up optimistic about what they’re doing,” said Smith. “And that a lot of students realize their dreams.”