De Anza vintage auto show captures local car lovers

Yami Sun, Staff ReporterApril 24, 2019Filed under Campus Beat, Campus Beat
Tags: 1950s Chevrolet Corvette, auto tech, Automotive Technology Clob, Car Show, Chevrolet c10, Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Model T, Plymouth Road Runner, Triumph 2000 Roadster
Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ defeats all modern horror films with its plot twist
Police arrest at De Anza College
Overnight parking for students struggling with homelessness
Meet your new DASB President
Senate Bill 291 proposes advanced financial aid for community college students
Campus Beat
Club day photo showcase
Features
Auto Tech instructor designs and exhibits high-performance vehicles
News
La Voz awarded at statewide journalism convention
DASB Senators make a mess
Impulse
Student directed films showcase talent at Cinequest film festival
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in