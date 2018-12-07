De Anza student to confront issues of bullying through film

A De Anza College film student is tackling bullying in schools, an issue that lies close to home to her own personal experiences.

“I was bullied in high school not physically, but verbally,” said first-year film major Anh Le, 18, “I feel that these negativities limit our potential to do something better in life.”

Le is diving into independent filmmaking headfirst in her first film “Loquacious Little Leah” which will focus on impacts of negativity on young people.

“I wanted to make this film to reach out to people being bullied and the perpetrators,” Le said, “Hopefully, they can understand that these negativities can make us stronger.”

The film follows an introverted girl struggling with exhibiting her musical talent. She eventually finds her voice from a mute, extroverted friend. The film is currently, in its pre-production phase but Le hopes to begin primary shooting in early 2019 and eventually submit the finished product to Bay Area film festivals.

In efforts to raise funding for her film, Le began selling homemade bracelets.

“This is a special gift,” Le said, “It’s a friendship bracelet and it represents the movie itself”. Le points to arts and crafts providing an outlet for building her own confidence.

During her high school career at Andrew P. Hills, Le was exposed to her first hands-on experience with filmmaking through the Dreamers Disney Academy. Le aspires to be a part of the large entertainment companies of Los Angeles in her future career while striving to continue creating positive and impactful messages through her films.