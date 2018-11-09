Peace wall lets students express themselves
November 9, 2018
De Anza College students expressed a wave of emotions and feelings through writing and decorating a five panel wall Friday Nov. 9, brought on campus by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a local Christian church. Missionaries between the ages of 18 and 20 organized this in front of the main quad and prompted students to write things they were grateful for, what their purpose in life is and what they value. Chris Carrol, 18, is one of the missionaries who really just wants to promote peace and positive thinking through his religious perspective.
