Peace wall lets students express themselves

I have been with La Voz for a full year. Starting of as a reporter last Fall for two quarters, back to back, before taking on news editor in the spring, made me mature in ways I never thought possible. Many times I was placed in difficult decision making that could potentially affect other peoples lives. My morals and ethics as a journalist have grown with La Voz and now as I return this year as Editor-in-Chief, my goal is to help inform the community at De Anza in the most effective ways. I strive to improve La Voz, along with our growing population of readers.