De Anza’s most underutilized services offered on campus is the De Anza Massage Clinic located in the Physical Education center.

School stressing you out?? Say no more! The massage clinic may be the right solution to provide some relief.

De Anza’s massage clinic is a ideal for mental and physical outlet from the stress of midterms and finals.

Between submitting in midterm papers, completing timed assignments on Canvas, and double-checking our MLA and APA citations — we all deserve a BREAK!

The massage clinic is open every Tuesday and Thursday between 12 pm and 2 pm in room PE 12-L.

To congratulate ourselves for our studious accomplishments, treat yourself to a 45 minute hands-on massage for only $15 with proof of a current DASB student ID card.

This service is also extended to De Anza-Foothill staff for $25 and $30 for community members.

The message clinic is serviced by massage therapy students who are in line to receive their De Anza Massage Therapy Certification and are completing their final practicum hours.

Massage services includes a brief 15 minute consultation and questionnaire prior to the massage to ensure that areas needing more attention can be addressed and maximum comfortability.

The consultation considers any illnesses, past injuries, health conditions, or sensitive areas on the body that may need to be avoided or treated with extra care.

Instructors, teacher’s assistants, and other professionals are available to assist the massage therapy students during the massage interaction and incorporates any mentions in the consultation process that might affect the massage service.

The ambiance is serene and relaxing. Spa-appropriate music plays in the background while you get worked on and everyone at the clinic does a great job maintaining a relaxed environment.

Massage therapists also check in with from time to time to see how you’re doing, if the pressure is appropriate, and if everything is just right to your liking.

After 45 minutes of bliss – you’ll feel brand new and ready to conquer the rest of the school year less stressed.

Book your appointment today. You deserve it!