Students attended the “Q Corner & LGBTQ Awareness” event on May 20 as part of FHDA’s Mental Health Awareness Week, where they learned important issues concerning the LGBTQ community.

The two primary speakers were Emmett Marsh, a mental health peer support worker with Q Corner, and Isabella Garcia, the management analyst for Q Corner as well as a professor in the public health and recreation department at San Jose State University.

They went over important topics including issues regarding sexual and gender identity, pronouns, resources, terminology and problems afflicting the community.

“LGBTQ youth in particular have a unique developmental process that families and systems are often unprepared to support,” Marsh said.

They discussed permanency disruptions and statistics for Santa Clara County, stating how LGBTQ comprise 19% of homeless youth and young adults and nearly half of transgender respondents seriously considered suicide and self harm in the past year.

“It can be kind of shocking to hear it, it’s probably not the first time you’ve heard it but to hear it again and have it all presented in that way,” Marsh said. “But there are a lot of things that can be done to support folks within our communities.”

Marsh and Garcia went on to outline some of the many local resources in Santa Clara County dedicated to the LGBTQ community, such as The Gender Health Center, LGBTQ Youth Space, and LGBTQ Wellness.

“We don’t want to see suicide attempts, and they’re preventable,” Garcia said. “We can have that support, we can build on that support, we can be that support.”

The event also hosted brief breakout rooms in which small groups of students introduced themselves and stated their pronouns.

“It kind of seemed like a miniscule activity at first but I think it was a great one,” said Amanda Zachman, 18, psychology major. “Especially to introduce non-queer participants to the practice of normalizing stating your pronouns as a way of being supportive of trans people.”

Zachman was excited about the event and the information they went over, particularly the local resources that Q Corner outlined for LGBTQ students.

“Something that I really appreciated was that they provided lots of resources and information about local centers and support groups with a focus on the LGBTQ,” Zachman said. “They’re sometimes hard to find online on your own.”

Students thanked the Garcia and Marsh as well as the other cohosts as they left the event for their time, education, and resources. If you want to learn more about Q Corner, you can find them on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.