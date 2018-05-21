During the Art with Impact at De Anza College, mental health was emphasized through a series of short films to deliver a message that you are not alone, on May 9.

The event catered towards all students who are in need of professional help or who are open to speak up about their own experiences. “Don’t be afraid to reach out. Come to support groups.” Panel speaker, Chantell Petrell, 23, computer science major, said. Petrell definitely recommends students to go to on or off campus Psychological Clinical Services if you are in the need of help. Seeking help is important and these services are here to give you the help that you need. When Petrell is feeling down she goes hiking with her friends or attends support group meetings.

The main objective for this event is to have students be comfortable enough to seek help from on or off campus Psychological Clinical Services, and to no longer hold back or be afraid to seek professional help from therapists. With short films made by people who go through mental health illnesses, this event hopes to help with destigmatizing mental illness towards people who may think negatively about people who suffer with mental illnesses.

The Gift, one of the short films that was shown at the event, was Jonathan Mariano, 20, psychology major, favorite film. Mariano described this film as being “nice and touching” with the plot of the story being based around suicide and how you can seek help and that there are always people who are there for you no matter what.

Sarah Caffrey, a De Anza therapist said when she’s feeling down, she prefers finding a place to sing whether it is in a choir at church or karaoke. Caffrey recommends this event to De Anza students in order to decrease the stigmatism that still goes around in our society today. It is important to recognize that you are not alone and that these films provide students and others with hope that there is a solution to find happiness in the end.