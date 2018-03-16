REVIEW: Why ‘Black Panther’ is not that good

Nearly two weeks after its release, “Black Panther” has grossed almost $500 million and has taken pop culture by storm. And when the theater is packed on a late Sunday night, I knew I had to see what the hype was all about. Little did I know how disappointed I would be.

If I can sum up Black Panther with few words, it would be: king comes to power, king “dies”, king miraculously comes back, king reclaims throne and Wakanda lives happily ever after. Of course, until the next Black Panther or Avengers movie is thrown our way.

This plot is very similar to one of our favorite children’s movies, “The Lion King”. Since that thought came into my mind when T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, was thrown off the cliff by Michael B. Jordan, the movies tone was off key.

T’Challa was stripped of his powers, beaten, and thrown 500 feet down a waterfall. Tell me how it’s possible that from there he gets saved by some ice-people on the other side of the nation. Proceeds to immediately suit up, take back his powers, and win back his throne.

With an uninteresting story and major plot holes, the whimsical world of Marvel left me in a lackluster mood.

There were few silver, or vibranium, linings. One being the fight scenes. The choreography and music was amazing. You can feel every punch and it gave me a little of that “Civil War” feeling.

Another positive note for the film was the fact that it showcased a predominantly black cast. Names like Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, and the token appearance of Forest Whitaker just to remind you that he’s still kicking.

Yet still, this is another superhero movie. Not a political movement or cultural phenomenon. It was still a bunch of white people in Hollywood depicting a futuristic fantasy African culture that doesn’t even exist.

Not only did the writing feel lazy, but they inserted jokes that just distracted from following the story. With T’Challa’s sister saying “what are those!!!” an extremely dated social media joke that would make anyone who has been on the Internet in the past year cringe.

What makes “Black Panther” special? Well, there’s not much to write home about. It is another superhero movie done just at this moment so the Black Panther can fight later in the “Infinity War”.

Oh and don’t even get me started on the jaring special effects, which remind me of a ‘90s “Jurassic Park” movie, or any one of the “Star Wars” prequels.

Welcome to the land of Wakanda. Home to poorly written plot hole scapegoats, combined with poor special effects and outdated pop-culture humor… oh and don’t forget Forest Whitaker. Black Panther was nothing short of a subpar superhero movie and just that.