Better get started on that essay – the pitfalls of essay writing services

Artificial and never as good as the real thing — indulging in essay writing services could cost you a lot more than just your good name.

Marketers and advertisements target desperate college students with essay writing services; companies offer their assistance online to students who are scrambling to meet deadlines.

Essay writing service ads have managed to snake their way onto Twitter and college Facebook accounts, offering a helping hand in writing academic papers of any length or subject.

Often times the ads pose as students vouching for an essay service website. Describing their experience as “super fast” and “would highly recommend.”

Although relatable in their approach, student testimonies about these essay service sites create doubt about their legitimacy and seem as automated as an Ebay-seller review

Publicly stating satisfaction with a service-company online is not out of the norm for a review or testimonial. What is out of the norm is publicly stating you were satisfied with the essay writing service you used for your college research paper on a Facebook school page or Twitter account

Obviously unaware of the ramifications to follow, it is safe to assume that the type of college student who is stupid enough to admit using an essay service online would fit the desperate student niche. But would a desperate student be willing to pay the price?

Pulling from the three top-rated writing sites from TopWritersReview.com, pricing is typically based on five different criteria – assignment type, subject, education level, paper length and urgency deadline.

On a few of the top sites suggested on TopWritersReview.com, a college sophomore level one-page academic book report due in 12 hours will cost you anywhere between $40-55. A college freshmen level, 10-page academic research paper due in eight hours will cost you a whopping $314.93 from top-rated GrabMyEssay.com – a steep price to pay for college freshmen who have many more research papers due in their future.

The price includes a bibliography or works cited page if necessary and conveniently allows students to select MLA, AP or APA styles. However, a plagiarism report will run you an additional $13 if you really need validation that your paper is one-of-a-kind for your own peace of mind.

GrabMyEssay.com, discloses a 100 percent money-back guarantee and 97 percent customer satisfaction rate on their site for their services and offer 24/7 online support – a definite plus for that desperate student who needs the help all school year and is easily seduced by satisfaction ratings.

But what if the desperate college student gets caught?

De Anza College has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to dealing with students who breach academic integrity and identifies the two most common kinds of academic dishonesty are cheating and plagiarism.

The De Anza student handbook defines cheating and plagiarism as the act of obtaining or attempting to obtain credit for academic work through the use of dishonest, deceptive or fraudulent means and representing the work of someone else as your own.

GrabMyEssay.com states within their FAQ page that the purchase transaction of the work service needed is not cheating or plagiarism because when something is purchased, it belongs to the purchaser. Therefore, it is your work and should not be considered cheating or plagiarism. Educational institutions disagree.

This constitutes the presentation of an online bought paper to an instructor as your own as both cheating and plagiarism. But if you’re still willing to try your luck, De Anza has tough punishment for those bold enough to submit these paid-for assignments.

If caught, academic dishonesty at the Foothill – De Anza Community College District involves both academic and administrative consequences. This includes, but is not limited to receiving an F in the course, being placed on disciplinary probation, suspension, expulsion, paying fines and being subject to arrest if the offense violates state or federal law.

GrabMyEssay.com claims that highly sophisticated software is used to give students plagiarism reports to guarantee that their purchase is unique.

But even highly sophisticated software is no match for professor go-to anti-plagiarism site TurnItIn.com.

So if you’re willing to blow your Cup-O-Noodle budgeted funds on an essay writing service, you’ll be risking your academic integrity and a lot of money down the drain for a paper you probably should have started last week.

At least you’ll learn from shame from dealing with the embarrassment of getting caught cheating.

Remember, nothing is ever as good as the real thing.

If you need help, don’t get caught cheating, instead go to the Writing and Reading Center instead, located in the ATC building Room 309, open Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-6:30p.m. and Fridays 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for free drop-in tutoring.