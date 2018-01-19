De Anza students start the quarter in style

It’s beginning to look a lot like … winter! It’s getting colder outside, which means no more shorts, tank tops. It’s time to pull out big coats, sweaters and boots to prepare for crisp air outside.
Photo by Simone Clay
Samantha Girard, theater major, works outside the Campus Center wearing her comfortable yellow sweater dress combined with her yellow earrings to contrast with her pretty pink hair. Her final touch to a bold look is the big necklace and blue eye-shadow.
Photo by Simone Clay
(from left) Erik Rocha, marketing major, wears a trendy gray sweater which makes a great outfit combining with his black jeans and white shoes, giving his look urban vibes. His friend Jazmyne Burfine, psychology major, pairs blue denim ripped overalls with a red striped shirt. Her final touch for the look is red lipstick, a red scarf belt and black boots that give her look an industrial flair.
Photo by Simone Clay
Vaibhav Vijaykar, economics major, chooses a cleaner outfit, going for a darker gray sweater, a light gray jacket and a light denim. This gives him a kind of street style-look, contrasting with the sand-colored shoes.
Photo by Simone Clay
Alen Ho, business major, wears a sport-street look. His camouflage pants contrast with white shoes and black Adidas sport jacket. His final touch for the look is tied hair.