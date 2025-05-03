Mom, I can’t even afford rent for community college

Editorials represent the viewpoint of the current La Voz editorial board.

They told us these would be the best years of our lives. They just forgot to mention these years might include pending evictions and sleeping in our cars.

The new student housing plan, which the Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees finalized in a vote on April 7, relieves a pressing affordable housing need at De Anza College by moving forward to acquire Cupertino apartment complex McClellan Terrace Apartments.

Conveniently located within one mile of De Anza’s campus and providing a space of 94 units for about 332 beds, it takes a first, though not all-encompassing, step toward meeting student demand for housing.

As of this winter quarter, De Anza serves just over 16,000 students, more than three times the size of many other California community colleges. Despite its rising student population, with enrollment well above the national community college average of around 5,000 students, the school still lacks a solid housing plan.

Community college’s value lies in providing high-quality and accessible education and resources to the community. However, the De Anza campus is surrounded by some of the most expensive cities in the country. San Jose is the third-most expensive city in the United States, and Sunnyvale’s cost of living is about 125% higher than the national average.

De Anza students are no strangers to housing difficulties. A 2024 FHDA Student Housing survey shows nearly 2 out of 10 De Anza students struggle with homelessness and 4.4 out of 10 students with housing insecurity.

Those with more stable accommodations still must stare down exorbitant housing prices in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 80% of U.S. community college students working.

Students need stable housing in order to concentrate on their schoolwork and achieve their educational goals in an era where degrees are more and more critical for pursuing a career. At De Anza, affordable housing for students should not be a luxury, it is a necessity to put its “promise” within reach.

With Measure G passed in 2020 and a student housing task force assembled in the 2023-24 academic year, the board has taken three years to even begin addressing this initiative from inception. The full timeline stretches back even further, with the FHDA housing project update delivered during the April 7 Board of Trustees meeting describing the first mention of creating student housing occurring over a decade ago in 2014; the housing conversation has been just that — only a conversation, for too long.

De Anza needs housing. Students need housing. We needed it five years ago. We can’t wait for another five.

However, the way the project has been handled raises real concerns. Making decisions always comes with a cost.

Buying out the apartment complex displaces existing residents, many of whom are children who attend nearby K-12 schools. McClellan Terrace offers affordable units in an area of skyrocketing housing costs, and many community members have voiced fears about being priced out of local options and being forced to move, uprooting their lives.

De Anza students deserve this housing, but so do the existing residents in the apartment complex with their established lives and its affordability.

The housing shortage is not new — it’s been a growing crisis for years. De Anza has had the time to incorporate resident input; they deserve to have their voices in the conversation. In the housing search and acquisition process, this step has been conspicuously lacking as De Anza has not incorporated resident input during deliberations until after already buying the complex.

This should have been done from the very beginning, but going forward, the district must have more transparent communication with residents about the decision-making process. This should be done by addressing resident fears about displacing children from their schools and social networks by holding more public town halls and discussions.

Out of respect for the tenants and the impact of this decision on their lives, it is important to release information about why this route was chosen to increase student housing, instead of other options such as “housing vouchers” that many other residents proposed or building new units directly on land owned by district administration.

This is all to make sure voices are sufficiently heard.

De Anza works hard to be one of the few accessible options people can turn to in order to earn accreditations that can serve as a passport toward a brighter future. Providing students with affordable housing options takes a key step forward in preventing these dreams, but equally important, it should not transfer the burden onto others in the process. At the end of the day, we are one community and should keep every group’s interests in mind.