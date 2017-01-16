52 mini-New Years: Make it Monday!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mondays are a particularly good day to revisit your resolutions according to a joint public health initiative from Johns Hopkins, Columbia, and Syracuse Universities called Monday Campaigns.

That’s the day that offers a fresh start to transition back to a more structured routine, and an opportunity to celebrate a “mini-New Year” 52 times a year.

Here’s how Make it Monday works:

Hit the reset button. Forget what happened or didn’t over the weekend – it’s a “do over.”

Set specific , attainable goals for the next seven days with small action steps (example: I will walk 30 minutes Monday, Wednesday & Friday after class; I will drink water with ice, instead of juice or soda; I will pack five carrot and celery sticks in my backpack to munch on between classes).

Share your plans with family, and friends to get encouragement and accountability. Some may be trying to make changes too – and can join you in your healthy resolutions, but be cautious of people who may sabotage your efforts. A healthy relationship relies on love and respect, not power and control. A healthy relationship fully support one another and want only the best for each other.

Keep at it, with a wise affirmation, “I don’t know how to do it, but I can learn.”

Change takes time like any new skill. If you cannot change on your own, consider working with a counselor or therapist who can help guide you as you make small changes toward health, a New Year’s gift to yourself. Visit Mary Sullivan at Student Health Services in the lower level of Campus Center to talk about these and other actions.