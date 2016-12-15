De Anza Chamber Orchestra’s final concert of 2016 spotlights new, local and seasoned musicians

Applause from the audience in was plentiful as the De Anza Chamber Orchestra played their last concert of the year in the De Anza Visual and Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2.

The concert was about a hour long and featured a variety of music, from more classical selections such as Hadyn’s “Symphony No. 104” to more contemporary composers such as Tasuku’s Odaka’s “U.TSU.ROI.”

Consisting of two violin sections, a cello section, piano, winds, a bass and a single viola, the Chamber Orchestra played total of six pieces to an audience of students, relatives and local community members.

Conductor Loren Tayerle said that he’s always looking for more string players, including a guitar player. There are also classes available for people who have little to no experience with music, and opportunities for one-on-one practice.

Some of the most prominent pieces played were Charles Ives’s “The Last Question” and Haydn’s “Symphony No. 104,” both demonstrating the Chamber Orchestra’s versatility in playing pieces of varying volumes, moods and speeds.

However, the Chamber Orchestra was not alone in their performance, as they had help from students relatively new with their instruments.

“[The second] song we played today was with people who started learning how to play an instrument this year,” said Tayerle.

Local musicians also played an important role. Leah Liu, local musician and teacher, played the bass and the piano for several pieces. Other local musicians stay involved for their dedication to music.

“I’ve been playing for the Orchestra since before [Director Tayerle has] been conducting,” said viola player Monte Benarish, who has been part of De Anza’s music program for at least 17 years.

Despite the wide range of experience between multiple members of the De Anza Chamber Orchestra, the skill and coordination of the performances reflected their teamwork.