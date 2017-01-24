Women Dons command a lead over Panthers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The De Anza Women Dons’ basketball team beat Hartnell College 67-52 Wednesday, Jan. 18 at De Anza College, to end a two-game losing streak and bring their record to 5-13.

Leading the way for the Dons was Olivia Wissig, with 17 points, and Conner Bennett, with 14 points.

The game went back and forth with De Anza falling behind first. The Dons managed to tie and eventually took the lead in the first quarter, which they would keep for the game’s duration.

The team has struggled this season. Coach Mike Riley attributed their losses to their tough schedule, but credited those tough games for their improvements.

Riley took over the team for the Solano College Tournament last month.

“We had a coaching change at the beginning of the season and Coach Riley took over at our game in Solano,” Olivia Wissig said. “He didn’t draw up any plays. He just sent us out to play.”

Wissig said since Coach Riley came to the team, the players have gotten better.

“Our coach has come a long way, we had a big coaching change at the beginning of the season so the changes and the adjustments he’s made have helped our progress,” Wissig said.

Despite not being the biggest or tallest team, they use that to their advantage.

“We’ve always been a small team. Conner is our big girl and she’s only 6 feet, but it’s fun to be able to run with her,” Wissig said. “She gets up the court and sets up plays for us.”