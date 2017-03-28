Letter to the Editor: Students brainwashed into disliking Israel

Editor’s note: This letter is a response to De Anza Students for Justice’s Israeli-occupation divestment project (Read more): http://lavozdeanza.com/news/2017/03/21/dasb-senate-passes-israel-divestment-resolution/.

Dear Editor:

I am so surprised that a college which functions in part thanks to the donations of the Jews has the gall to want to divest from Israel. I am even more surprised that Latin students would want this action. As a Mexican, I have never encountered anti-Semitism, so I assume that these Latins are being brain-washed by the “burqa effect.” However, if this e mail falls on deaf ears, I suggest that you throw your phone and computers away as their chips are made in Israel. Of course do not become ill, as you will never know who made the cure, considering the production of much medical equipment and medications made in Israel. So either wake up and tell the pro-Hamas that when they love their children more than hate the Jews, there will be peace. It’s a hard task considering that since early school years, the kids are taught to hate Jews and Israelis. Also, the West Bankers name their streets after terrorists. Instead, you may remain asleep and never learn the truth.

Pablo Nankin MD,

Los Angeles

