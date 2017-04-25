The voice of De Anza College since 1967
Panel+organized+by+De+Anza+Renters+Rights+Campaign%2C+featuring+Councilman+Lan+Diep.
Panel organized by De Anza Renters Rights Campaign, featuring Councilman Lan Diep.

Panel organized by De Anza Renters Rights Campaign, featuring Councilman Lan Diep.

Taken from La Voz video, courtesy of Nick Girard.

Taken from La Voz video, courtesy of Nick Girard.

Panel organized by De Anza Renters Rights Campaign, featuring Councilman Lan Diep.

De Anza students claim victory in major win for San Jose renters

Neil McClintick, Opinions Editor

April 25, 2017

“We are living in this valley that’s so rich, yet we still have people who are homeless or hungry, let alone the fact that we aren’t being paid a living wage.”

That’s what De Anza student and renters’ rights campaign organizer Suleima Ochoa, 21, Chicano Studies told San Jose City Council during a public comments portion of a suspenseful meeting about renters’ rights.

On Tuesday, April 18, in a landmark, tense 6 to 5 vote, the city took a bold step toward appeasing concerned renters by mandating just-cause protection for evictions. This represents the culmination of a years-long fight that was in-part secured by the work of the De Anza renters’ rights campaign, an organization of students devoted to the stories and plight of renters in the Bay Area.

Ochoa explained why they are subsequently declaring victory: “Now, with just cause, you have a home and you have much more hope of having more stability … rather than just being evicted for complaining about utilities or something like that.”

She noted the importance of ordinary students’ contributions to last Tuesday’s historic victory, adding that students bring their own side to the story.

“They aren’t just regular people being evicted; these are students. They definitely add a face, a narrative,” Ochoa said.

“We are living in this valley that’s so rich, yet we still have people who are homeless or hungry, let alone the fact that we aren’t being paid a living wage.” – Suleima Ochoa, 21, Chicano Studies

The group’s win was the result of various groups, including the broad Silicon Valley Renters’ Rights Coalition and Latinos United for a New America (L.U.N.A.), who pursued resilient forms of protest including fasting and over four hours of floor testimonies.

De Anza Renters Rights Campaign adviser and community activist Sandy Perry declares victory on the group’s Facebook page.

In between key votes and events, Ochoa said that much was done including talking to tenants, getting people to share their eviction experiences, and writing letters to council members about these stories.

De Anza’s renters’ rights campaign, a civic engagement branch of the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action (VIDA) has been at the student forefront of the area’s movement for increased rent protections, including just last month when students organized a panel featuring brand new Councilman Lan Diep, during which they were able to publicly pressure him into supporting control measures while documenting his words for future use. Last year, the campaign also helped successfully reduced the amount by which San Jose landlords could increase rent from 8 to 5 percent.

San Jose, a bedrock of diversity and market vitality — notably serving as a home for Adobe, Cisco, eBay, and others —, simultaneously ranks as having one of the highest median rent costs and rates of homelessness of any city in the entire U.S. Because of this, Ochoa said while it looks very positive moving forward, the renters’ rights campaign will continue to push for progressive reform.

Currently, she says they are focused on organizing the tenants’ association for the Homestead Park apartments in Sunnyvale.

“It’s an interesting organization,” Ochoa said. “There are many avenues involved; you have to talk to students and members of the community, but then you also have to talk to officials behind closed doors.”

According to the Mercury News, the new measures are set to affect 450,000 renters and officially make San Jose the last major Bay Area city to enact just-cause protections.

 

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under News

Drop & Go dropped like it’s hot
Drop & Go dropped like it’s hot
Assemblymember advocates for lowering voting age to 17

California Assemblymember Evan Low proposed a constitutional amendment (ACA 10) in March to lower the voting age to 17. Low represents District 58, co...

Senators transition into DASB Senate
Senators transition into DASB Senate
La Voz staff wins awards at journalism conference
La Voz staff wins awards at journalism conference
DASB Senate president commits to campaign vision of subsidized food

DASB Senate President Dylan Kim unsuccessfully proposed creating an Operations Committee during last Wednesday’s DASB meeting. He ran on a platform ...

Other stories filed under Showcase

De Anza memes unite campus through shared politics, parking and lack of social life
De Anza memes unite campus through shared politics, parking and lack of social life
Drop & Go dropped like it’s hot
Drop & Go dropped like it’s hot
Dear faculty: Stop assigning required books we’ll never use
Dear faculty: Stop assigning required books we’ll never use
De Anza students defend womens’ right to choose in reaction to anti-abortion display
De Anza students defend womens’ right to choose in reaction to anti-abortion display
Stevens Creek Boulevard fire causes power outage at De Anza College
Stevens Creek Boulevard fire causes power outage at De Anza College

LA VOZ NEWS • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in