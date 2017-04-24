Drop & Go dropped like it’s hot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, the Drop and Go valet parking will no longer be available to students and faculty as all Drop and Go parking will be converted into self parking. Students and faculty will no longer be required to hand over their keys to valet attendants.

Teachers and faculty will have to share parking with students, as the neighboring soccer field will no longer be used for parking.

Located in the newly asphalted baseball field near the back of the De Anza campus, the Drop and Go was originally put into place to handle the loss of parking space due to the Flint garage reconstruction.

A few employees were fearful of the chaos that would ensue due to self-parking. Valet attendant Jahangir Khan, 20, business major, said he feels it is “super unorganized.”

“People are all over the place. Everyone parks where ever they want and many people cross paths.” Khan said.

He also said that having valet attendants created a sense of cohesion and organization amongst the students parking in the Drop and Go, and helped reduce the accidents caused by student drivers.

Valet attendant Brian Patterson had the same concerns about more accidents happening on the baseball field.

“We make sure there is space between cars because trusting other people to park their cars is pretty shady,” Patterson said.

Patterson, a member of a Facebook Bay Area Car Club, said De Anza is known for accidents amongst drivers.

“It’s very well known you don’t drive your nice car here,” Patterson said.

Khan was not only upset about his hours being possibly cut, but also also worried that students would get injured.

“I guarantee someone will get hit,” Khan said.

These changes did not come as a shock to some students.

Conner Klum, 20, computer science major, said he takes his keys with him already anyways.

Other students expressed that the changes do not have a huge impact on them. Duy Ngyuen, 19, economics major, said, “There’s always space to park.”

Community service officer Eric Moody is not concerned about the loss of parking spots, and said that there are plenty of available ones.

“There hasn’t been a time this quarter where all the lots were full,” said Moody. He also said that there are plenty of open parking spots located on the top of the parking structure.