Raphael Villagracia

De Anza students defend womens’ right to choose in reaction to anti-abortion display

Kunal Mehta, News Editor

April 21, 2017

Self-organized De Anza students counter-protested anti-abortion protesters in the quad this past week. The students held up signs promoting womens’ right to choose in front of the graphic anti-abortion signs.

Ana Karen, 19, psychology major, held up a sign that said, “If it’s not your body, it’s not your decision.”

“It makes me angry,” Karen said. “They’re speaking on a subject they have no direct connection to.”

Another sign said, “No men can decide what’s good or bad for women, and no one can decide what’s best for me! #mypussy, mybody.”

Itzel Sanchez, 20, sociology major, said while she respected others’ opinions, it was wrong for men to tell her what to do.

“It’s wrong that white men with privilege are telling women what we can or cannot do,” Sanchez said.

De Anza President Brian Murphy thanked the students for standing up against the protestors.

Murphy talks and thanks students Itzel Sanchez, Chi Tran, and Emily Katsuta on April 19th in the main quad.

The pro-life protesters are from an organization called “Project Truth,” which visits colleges and high schools to spread “the horrible truth about abortion.”

One of their members, Ed Whitefield, said their time here had been successful since they were able to have constructive dialogue with students, even if they did not come to an agreement.

Ky Caro, 31, child development major, disagreed and said that it was inappropriate to have such graphic pictures be displayed on a campus that children are regularly on.

“This is not OK to show on any campus,” Caro said.

Photo by Raphael Villagracia

1 Comment

  • CleanlinessisnexttoFordliness

    I don’t necessarily agree that it’s always privileged white men pushing for anti-abortion legislation. The majority against abortion appears to be Christian, and Christians come in all different flavors, be it female, Hispanic, Asian, and African American.

    While I don’t agree with the practice, it would be asinine for me to preach removing the safest method of abortion, where people would reach out unsafe third parties for alternatives.

    My belief is that we need to open up the dialogue on mandatory sex-ed and readily available contraceptives.

    [Reply]

